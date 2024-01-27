KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The date for the 2024 Umno General Assembly has been scheduled by the Umno Supreme Council to take place between August 21 and 24, Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said.

He said the party will also organise Umno division meetings for Women’s, Youth, and Puteri Umno divisions on June 21 until July 29.

“The party will also hold Umno Branch Conferences from April 22 until June 2, this year,” he told reporters after an Umno Supreme Council meeting here, last night.

He further announced that the colloquium for the Bumiputera Economy Congress, led by Umno vice-president Johari Ghani, is scheduled for February 3 at the World Trade Centre.

Advertisement

“The outcomes from the colloquium will be presented during the Bumiputera Economy Congress from February 29 to March 2,” he added.