PUTRAJAYA, Jan 26 — Good governance is crucial for the Unity Government to successfully implement various policies including the Madani Economy framework, the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said that actions leading to leakage and inefficiency will undoubtedly harm the country.

“Good governance is important and in this process, addressing corruption is also crucial for Malaysia,” he said today in his first press conference since being appointed to the Cabinet following the reshuffle on December 12 last year.

Amir Hamzah said that in its first year of administration, the unity government had focused on formulating and setting the direction and priorities of the country, and as it entered the second year this year, efforts will be made to realise and ensure the success of the planned policies.

As such, he said NIMP 2030 and NETR, which are among the main components of the Madani Economy framework, will be implemented transparently, in addition to the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) which was carried out to ensure the plan really reaches the people as expected by the government.

The 12MP MTR encompasses big bold measures as the main catalyst in accelerating the effort to reform the socioeconomic development of the nation in line with the Malaysia Madani aspiration.

The big bold measures commence with eradicating hardcore poverty, addressing fundamental infrastructure and the basic needs of the people, including improving schools and underprivileged clinics, ensuring clean water supply, and advancing the Islamic economy. — Bernama

