KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — A snatch-theft attempt near the Batu Caves temple yesterday afternoon was foiled by quick-thinking bystanders who apprehended a foreign woman trying to snatch a gold chain from an elderly lady.

Gombak District police chief ACP Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir said a report on the incident was received at 5pm, and investigations revealed the 64-year-old victim was walking with her two grandchildren, aged 17 and 15, by the roadside near the temple.

“The victim pushed the suspect when she tried to snatch the chain. When bystanders who witnessed it shouted, the suspect released the chain, which then broke and fell on the road.

“The suspect was apprehended by members of the public and handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Noor Ariffin said police will apply for the 45-year-old suspect’s remand at the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today for investigations under Section 393 of the Penal Code.

“We advise the public to be more careful and vigilant in keeping their belongings safe while celebrating Thaipusam at the Batu Caves Temple,” he said.

He appealed to members of the public who witnessed the incident to contact criminal investigation officer, Insp Yap Chin Chua at 019-9969469 or the Gombak District Police headquarters operations room at 03-61262222. — Bernama

