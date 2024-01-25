IPOH, Jan 25 — An elderly woman lost RM442,947 after allegedly falling victim to a non-existent investment scheme since August last year.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the woman, aged 69, from Taman Bercham Jaya here and who is a retired teacher lodged a police report yesterday after she realised she had been cheated.

He said police investigations found that in August, 2023, the victim who was at home at the time joined a WhatsApp group offering a money investment scheme using a non-existent platform called “Accerx”.

He said the suspect, who had acted as the group’s administrator, piqued the victim’s interest in the investment scheme by showing her how to participate in the venture.

“Since then the victim deposited funds amounting to RM442,947, 17 times into 12 bank accounts. However, when the victim wanted to withdraw her profits, the suspect asked the victim to make a payment, and only then did the victim realise she had been deceived,” said Mohd Yusri in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated in accordance with Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Yusri reminded the public to always be alert to investment offers on social media platforms, particularly through financial or investment applications that are not approved by Bank Negara Malaysia or the Securities Commission Malaysia. — Bernama

