ALOR GAJAH, Jan 23 — The Program Jualan Ihsan Rahmah (PJIR) will be organised on the 24th of every month to enliven the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024), said chief minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said PJIR is not limited to the residents of the state, in fact it can also be patronised by visitors and tourists from other states.

“So on every 24th of the month, PJIR will take place not only for local tourists but also tourists coming from outside Melaka.

“You are welcome to come and shop at the selected supermarkets so that we can boost VMY2024 and the Melaka economy as well as the country,” he told reporters after the PJIR VMY 2024 Launching Ceremony at a supermarket in Masjid Tanah here today.

Advertisement

Also present were the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali and state Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Allex Seah Shoo Chin.

Meanwhile, Armizan said PJIR will involve 11 supermarket and hypermarket brands in 58 locations in the state.

He said discounts ranging from 10 to 30 per cent were offered on 24 items covering kitchen and daily necessities such as baby disposable diapers, bath soap, dishwashing soap, rice, eggs, bottled cooking oil, condensed milk and others.

Advertisement

“This PJIR also aims to ensure that local visitors including Melaka residents themselves receive benefits through special programmes throughout the VMY 2024 period.

“The implementation of this programme reflects the commitment of the private sector and industry to contribute together in enlivening special events in the state with programmes offered to the local community,” he said. — Bernama