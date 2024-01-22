KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged government-linked companies (GLCs) to remain committed to playing their role in supporting the Bumiputera empowerment agenda.

Anwar, who today chaired the pre-Bumiputera Economic Council (MEB) meeting that was also attended by the Deputy Prime Ministers, relevant ministers and several GLC chief executive officers, stressed that the Bumiputera agenda is a national agenda and should always be backed by clear governance.

“The meeting touched on the position as well as present and future challenges related to the Bumiputera economic development,” he said in a social media post today.

According to Anwar, the meeting today also discussed the hosting of the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB 2024) on February 29-March 2, 2024.

“KEB 2024 is aimed at assisting the government in setting the new direction and approach as well as building up a fair, equitable and inclusive Bumiputera agenda,” he said.

Anwar said the meeting also heard initial views presented by chairpersons of the engagement session clusters that have been established for the purpose of KEB 2024.

“Many issues were highlighted and constructive suggestions made. I welcome strategic collaborations that are formed and stress the importance of coordination between the relevant ministries and agencies in implementing government policies,” he added. — Bernama