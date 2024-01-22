PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today has hit back at Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, denying that it is much harder to mount an investigation against someone with a “Tun” title rather than a prime minister.

Dr Mahathir said this is because a prime minister holds the authority of the federal government, and added that he is prepared to be investigated as he has nothing to hide.

“I want to refer to today’s news report saying that it is not easy to investigate a Tun. I disagree. The government has the power. I don’t anymore. I am easy to investigate.

“It is the prime minister that’s hard to investigate. Him, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), and the high-ranking officers in the government,” he told a press conference here.

Malaysiakini reported Anwar saying on Saturday that the public must back the authorities’ investigation into an individual with a “Tun” title — but did not name that person.

Dr Mahathir said that the government can access data and information from its archive to look for evidence.

“You can check with the Inland Revenue Board, you can check with Petronas whether it is true that I made billions of Ringgit. The government can do it because they have the power. Show me the proof that I stole the Rakyat’s money,” he said.

Dr Mahathir claimed that the government is being selective in carrying out prosecution.

He cited the case of MACC’s chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki's share trading account, which was used by his brother to buy shares ― a move widely perceived as proxy trading by the public.

“My son told me that he is being investigated. Everything that he has done for the past 42 years must be proven that he is not involved in corruption. If not, he will be jailed for five years. Just because he is my son. But what about Azam Baki? His brother used his account to trade shares. PKR is used to fight against this.

“Those who are against the government will be investigated, those who are for, even if he has 47 charges against him, will be freed. This is Malaysia under Anwar’s regime.

“I was a prime minister, but these things didn't happen. Because I didn't abuse the law,” he added.