KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level continuous rain warning in seven locations in Kelantan and throughout Terengganu until Wednesday.

MetMalaysia in a statement announced the localities in Kelantan are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

Meanwhile, based on the latest report of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) control centre, there are still 18 flood victims in Segamat, Johor as reported this morning.

A check on the situation with the Department of Irrigation and Drainage Telemetry Station found several rivers are still at above danger level among them are Sungai Kedah in Kota Setar, Kedah; Sungai Kelantan (Kota Bharu, Kelantan); and Sungai Rompin (Rompin, Pahang).

The same situation also involved Sungai Arau (Arau, Perlis); Sungai Kinabatangan (Kinabatangan, Sabah); Sungai Salim Batang Rajang (Sibu, Sarawak); and Sungai Terengganu (Hulu Terengganu, Terengganu). — Bernama

