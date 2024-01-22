KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Efforts to equip civil servants with digital knowledge must be prioritised to ensure success in the implementation of digitalisation initiatives in the civil service, said Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat.

He said the involvement of civil servants in the online “AI Untuk Rakyat” (AI for the People) educational programme, which is implemented as a guide to government agencies in driving the digital agenda, is a positive move towards making the initiative a success.

“Cuepacs feels that the involvement of civil servants in this programme will have a positive effect and add value to the civil service delivery system.

“... Civil servants must master AI (technology) or artificial intelligence because it can increase efficiency in data processing as well as have a big impact on the implementation of policies and service delivery in various ways,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Adnan said that civil servants, as the group implementing government policies, are responsible for leading whatever initiatives introduced by the government, including ‘AI Untuk Rakyat’, and as such he urged all department heads to ensure suitable times are arranged for their staff to complete the programme.

All civil servants at the ministry, department and federal agency levels were instructed to complete the ‘AI Untuk Rakyat’ programme through a circular issued by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz on January 17.

The programme, which can be accessed via www.ai.gov.my, is available in Bahasa Melayu, English, Mandarin and Tamil and is divided into two sections, namely AI Aware and AI Appreciate. — Bernama

Advertisement