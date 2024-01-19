KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat urges stern action against the mastermind spreading allegations about the Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Adnan emphasised the spread of such slander on social media has potentially negative consequences on public service institutions and government trust.

He said Cuepacs opposes any external interference from parties with specific interests trying to involve public service institutions, particularly the chief secretary, in their agenda.

“Cuepacs strongly condemns this irresponsible action which is completely baseless. These irresponsible parties must stop this culture of defaming because it can tarnish the image of the public service, which always remains neutral and professional.

“Do not try to undermine the people’s trust in civil servants by spreading false sentiments, especially slanderous allegations without proof,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said without decisive action, the public service will remain susceptible to being exploited by certain individuals to fuel animosity and create divisions between government leaders and members of the public service.

Yesterday, MACC refuted social media claims that an investigation had been carried out on Mohd Zuki.

MACC Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, stated that the information circulating on social media is false and has the potential to harm the reputation of the chief secretary. — Bernama