KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — The police have detected 494 cases of impersonation scams involving losses totalling RM2.5 million throughout last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said these fraudulent activities entail individuals impersonating friends or acquaintances and they contact victims through platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook and so forth.

He said one of the tactics employed in executing these scams involves borrowing money.

“Investigations reveal these syndicates hack into victims’ Telegram/WhatsApp accounts and contact the victim’s friends obtained from the same platforms, to borrow money,” he said in a statement today.

He added that from January 1 until yesterday (January 20), a total of 50 cases were reported, resulting in losses of RM238,732.

According to him, the actual account owners only become aware of the situation when they cannot access or receive calls from their contacts regarding the authenticity of a loan request.

As a precautionary measure, Ramli advised the public to exercise caution and avoid readily trusting loan messages from contacts, particularly when the bank account used belongs to a different individual.

“Regardless of their reasons, it is advisable to verify by reaching out to the relevant acquaintance for confirmation,” he said.

For advice or further information, contact the nearest police station or call the CCID Infoline at 013-2111222. — Bernama