KOTA BELUD, Jan 20 — The Kinabalu Unesco Global Geopark (KUGGP) will be able to bring economic spillover to 291,300 residents in Kota Belud, Kota Marudu and Ranau districts, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Covering an area of 4,750 square kilometres with 423 villages, he said the KUGGP would provide many opportunities to the community, especially in increasing their income through tourism activities and cultural preservation in the area.

“There is no doubt that this brings great benefits such as business, employment and tourism opportunities. The existence of this geopark can benefit padi farmers in Kota Belud, coconut farmers in Kota Marudu and vegetable farmers in Kundasang, Ranau.

Advertisement

“The geopark recognition is in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya plan and this area will definitely become a global geotourism destination in the future,” he said in his speech at the Kinabalu Unesco Global Geopark announcement ceremony and the launching of the Sabah Parks Diamond Jubilee here today.

He added that the conservation of the environment, development of basic infrastructure and social-economic growth of the local people in the area must be given priority.

The Kinabalu Geopark received the recognition on May 24, last year. — Bernama

Advertisement