KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attended the Royal Tea Reception at Istana Negara today.

Anwar said the event was also attended by former Prime Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, heads of foreign missions and top government officials.

“The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri Agong, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, also greeted and mingled with guests. Daulat Tuanku!,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

The Royal Tea Reception, attended by 2,500 guests, was held in conjunction with the completion of Al-Sultan Abdullah’s reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 30.

Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has been elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term starting January 31. — Bernama

