KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has appointed PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden as the head of the coalition’s Youth wing with immediate effect, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said today.

He said the appointment was unanimously decided in a meeting involving Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, and Gerakan president Dominic Lau.

The PN secretary-general then thanked outgoing Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari for his service.

Afnan is also the MP for Alor Setar.

Hamzah said the PN leaders also agreed at the meeting to give added focus to public issues such as rising costs and tariffs, and committed to organising the coalition’s convention and leaders’ retreat soon.