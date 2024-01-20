KUCHING, Jan 20 — The National Unity Ministry is thinking of organising a Unity Calligraphy Festival to promote and enhance social unity in diversity.

Its minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the proposed festival should involve the writing of Jawi, Chinese and Tamil to foster diversity in society.

He said the time has come for calligraphy art to emerge as a ‘unity builder’ in strengthening friendships, togetherness and goodwill among Malaysians.

Advertisement

“I am pleased to suggest having it on August 14 every year, which is World Calligraphy Day, and ours can be designated as ‘National Unity Calligraphy Day’.

“It is my hope that calligraphy can be celebrated throughout the country and in all educational institutions to appreciate the art of calligraphy regardless of race, ethnicity and religion,” he said when launching the National Huichun Calligraphy Convention 2024 in Seri Kembangan, Selangor today.

According to Aaron, Huichun Calligraphy Art is another uniqueness in the effort to dignify the art, heritage and culture of the country, which is recognised as part of Malaysia’s identity and cultural diversity.

Advertisement

He said the convention not only witnessed extraordinary achievements in calligraphy, but also reflected the commitment of the ministry in promoting the country’s cultural heritage.

“Huichun Calligraphy Art plays an important role as a medium that reflects the unique cultural diversity in Malaysia. It is not just the art of calligraphy writing, but an artistic expression depicting the history, diversity and beauty of Malaysia.”

He said the art of Huichun Calligraphy came from the Chinese words “Hui Chun,” which is valuable cultural heritage with aesthetic and cultural values in Malaysia.

“Huichun Calligraphy is a symbol of diversity in national culture. By understanding and appreciating this art, it can foster unity in a rich cultural heritage and is able to strengthen bonds in the diverse society in this country,” he explained.

Aaron hoped that such programme could become a landmark of success so as to preserve Huichun calligraphy as another heritage in the country.

He also appealed to the community to continue their effort in upholding the tradition of calligraphy besides encouraging the younger generation to be interested in the art. — Borneo Post