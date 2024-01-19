BATU KAWAN, Jan 19 — The Penang government has called on PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) to implement the Juru-Sungai Dua elevated highway project for the dispersal of the worsening traffic congestion in the area.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government had raised the matter with the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) of the Prime Minister’s Department in a meeting here yesterday.

He said that he was informed that UKAS had held discussions with PLUS regarding the proposed project because it saw a need to implement it.

“The project has been discussed for many years by various parties and every year the state government also submits an application and during the visit of UKAS director-general (Datuk Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar) yesterday, he informed them that they have received the issue in many meetings and the need to implement the project.

“Given that the traffic congestion is caused by the contra routes on the North-South Highway (Juru-Sungai Dua and vice versa) as well as between the Penang Bridge and Perai which lead to slow moving vehicles thus leading to severe congestion.

“The proposed construction of the elevated highway can separate the traffic flow of users on the highway as well as local users, we the state government hope that PLUS can implement it,” he told reporters here today.

Chow was met after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Versa condominium project in Batu Kawan developed by Aspen.

Commenting further, Chow said the traffic congestion not only affected the Perai and Seberang Jaya areas but also caused traffic problems on the Penang Bridge and the Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway and the route from Bayan Lepas and George Town city centre.

He said the situation not only affects the people’s living environment, but also has a negative impact on the industry and investment sector because it can affect their operations here.

“It is not only affecting the industrial sector but also the people who commute to the other side and part of the island and vice versa, maybe PLUS can implement the project like in Jelapang, Perak which separates highway users and local users.

“UKAS informed us that they are discussing with PLUS and so far we are not sure how the project will be implemented and what the ‘design’ is, but the state government’s stance representing the stakeholders wants PLUS to implement the project because it is happening on the PLUS Highway and its impact is felt by the people of the island, it (the project) is very urgent,” he said. — Bernama