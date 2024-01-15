GEORGE TOWN, Jan 15 — Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) must continue improving its water assets to ensure efficient delivery of services, its chairman Chow Kon Yeow said today after piped water to 85 per cent of the state was restored following a four-day cut last week.

The Penang chief minister called the scheduled water works last week a successful, but said effort is needed to prevent future service disruption.

“The challenge is still there in terms of water resources and old infrastructure,” he told reporters after officiating the Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd scholarship presentation ceremony here.

He said some pipelines may have a long lifespan, but could also wear out due to certain conditions such as the underwater pipeline in Sungai Perai.

He said the strong river current and the confluence of high and low tides wore out the pipeline there faster than expected.

Chow was also asked about a suggestion by National Water Services Commission chairman Charles Santiago that Penang use treated wastewater as an alternative water source during service disruptions.

The Padang Kota assemblyman said the Penang government has already signed a memorandum of understanding with Indah Water Konsortium to explore the possibilities in using treated wastewater for factories.

“We are still in discussions on this but factories must be willing to buy treated wastewater for their operations,” he said.

Asked if PBAPP will consider offering Penang consumers a rebate in their water bills due to the scheduled water disruption last week, Chow said he has not received any official request.

“We will wait and see,” he said.

He hoped the scheduled water supply disruption will make Penangites more appreciative of the clean water supply.

“I hope they realise how important water is as a precious asset,” he said