KOTA KINABALU, Jan 19 — Sabah and Sarawak Courts are continuously making digitalisation improvements to ensure the smooth running of their delivery systems, said Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Sebli.

He said the Integrated Court System (ICS) has been redeveloped through the e-Kehakiman Sabah and Sarawak (eKSS) project in 2023.

“We welcome constructive feedback from all stakeholders on the effectiveness and efficiency of the newly enhanced system.

“It is only through your feedback that we can further refine and optimise our digital infrastructure to make sure that it aligns with the evolving needs of the legal community and the general public that we serve,” he said when opening the Sabah and Sarawak Legal Year 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here, today.

Advertisement

He said during his visits to the various courts in Sabah and Sarawak last year, significant improvements could be seen in the physical infrastructure of court buildings, notably the recent repair works at the Tawau and Kuching Courts.

Abdul Rahman also thanked the Minister in the Prime Minister Department (Law and Institutional Reforms) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said for providing 17 new vehicles for use in the mobile court programmes in Sabah and Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Sabah Attorney General Datuk Nor Asiah Mohd Yusof said they vouched to continue fighting for all Sabah rights contained under the Malaysian Agreement 1963 (MA63) as aspired by the people of the state.

Advertisement

“Our journey is far from over, and our commitment to justice, autonomy, and the welfare of our people remains resolute,” she said, adding that the State Attorney General’s Chambers also upholds the law and safeguards the interests of the state.

Earlier, Abdul Rahman and Nor Asiah, together with 570 legal practitioners from Sabah and Sarawak joined in the 1km march for the opening of Sabah and Sarawak Legal Year 2024.

The march from Sabah Hakka Cultural Centre to the SICC was led by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat. — Bernama