SEREMBAN, Jan 19 — Five workers who were installing solar panels at a building at the Oakland Commercial Centre here today were slightly injured after its roof collapsed.

Seremban 2 Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Harzizi Hashim said they received an emergency call on the incident at about 1.05pm.

“The roof measuring 20x100 feet collapsed while a solar system was being installed at the premises.

Advertisement

“The five men were sent to Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar here for treatment,” he said in a statement.

He said the department also inspected the area to ensure it was safe, and the case had been handed over to police for further action. — Bernama

Advertisement