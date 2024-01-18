KUCHING, Jan 18 — The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) has successfully reduced the number of critically delayed projects in Sarawak from 96 to two as of early this year, said minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The deputy premier recalled that the 96 critically delayed projects were identified when he first took office as minister in 2022.

“I knew measures must be taken to bring the number down to ensure that all the infrastructure work is completed on time, benefiting the rakyat and our economy.

“Over the course of two years, we have successfully reduced the number from 96 to just two critically delayed projects as of 2024. Congratulations to JKR (Public Works Department) and all the contractors,” he said at JKR Sarawak’s inaugural State Road Maintenance’s Gala Night here last night.

To ensure efficient project handling, Uggah cited the implementation of the “One Month Rule”, requiring contractors to commence work within one month of project handover.

“Upon failure to comply, we will take action, including the contract termination, to reach the target of zero delayed projects,” he said.

He also pointed out that his ministry has set up a committee to oversee the performance of various projects, including the critically delayed ones, chaired by deputy minister Datuk Aidel Lariwoo, to ensure all issues and challenges on the ground and within the system are heard and addressed.

“As the number of road user increases, so does their expectation. Therefore, it is crucial for us to be able to address challenges faced by all road users as we are the guardians of daily commutes, facilitators of trade, and responders for emergency services.

“We rely on your maintenance performance to support our economy, our safety, and our quality of life.

“The government will not tolerate for poor maintenance culture and all service providers need to deliver timely and effective services with high work commitment and integrity,” he added. — Borneo Post