KUCHING, Dec 15 ― The Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development has addressed over 82 per cent of the critically sick projects identified in January 2022, said Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is deputy premier, recalled at that time he had his hands full in dealing with 96 critically sick projects.

“Presently, I am informed the figure has significantly reduced to 17, four of which are state projects,” he said at the ministry’s appreciation and Christmas gathering here yesterday.

He pointed out to deal with this issue, the ministry now has in place its ‘One Month Rule’ where contractors must begin their work at the site within one month of the project handover.

“Upon the failure to comply, we will take action including the contract termination,” he said.

On the ministry’s fruitful year of other notable achievements, he said the state Public Works Department’s (JKR) workforce capacity was upgraded through the creation of 414 new posts.

“This will allow the respective divisional offices to cope with the increasing workloads with greater efficiency and better service delivery,” he said.

Uggah said his ministry had also set up a fund for emergency response works for damaged infrastructure, with a scheme value of RM500 million and a 12th Malaysia Plan ceiling of RM150 million.

“We have also set up a Rural Infrastructure Maintenance Unit in Baram area as our pilot project.

“If it is proven to be successful, we will expand this to other areas in Sarawak. This unit is very critical for us to provide service to the people,” he said.

Uggah said funds had been approved to dredge and deepen a channel and build bunds on both sides of the Kuala Baram, leading to the Miri Port Terminal to allow vessels to berth there.

He said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had, during a visit there last February, announced an RM230 million grant for the purpose.

“We have also gotten the federal government to return Bintulu Port to us. This is a landmark achievement by our Premier Abang Jo in the fight for the return of Sarawak rights to Sarawak under the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he said.

He pointed out that improving efficiency at Samalaju Port was another great achievement.

Uggah said his ministry had received complaints from the business community utilising the port, especially regarding its long vessel turnaround time which added to their operations costs.

He added the ministry had intervened and engaged with the stakeholders and been able to resolve several operational issues.

“Currently, I have been told the turnaround time had been reduced from an average 13 days last year to seven days this year. I am very happy with this progress. I hope we can push the bar to only four days next year,” he said.

Uggah also added efficiency on the ground should be improved further so investors could expand their businesses and woo others to invest as well.

On the ministry’s financial spending performance, he said this year’s performance was forecast to be at 72 per cent with a budget of RM796.7 million.

Last year, it was at 68.2 per cent with a budget of RM642.8 million, he recalled.

“For next year, we have a budget of RM799.5 million. Therefore, we must work very hard together to achieve our target of 100 per cent. We need to reduce the bureaucracies that hamper our efforts and target achievement as well,” he said.

Uggah noted the number of questions raised in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting last month regarding the ministry’s project implementation had reduced by 50 per cent.

“This is an indication that we are handling issues on the ground very well. Public complaints had been less compared to the previous sittings.

“I hope we will keep the momentum and constantly work hard to address issues raised in a prompt and amicable manner,” he added. ― Borneo Post