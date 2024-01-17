MIRI, Jan 17 — The Pan Borneo Highway flyover at Suai opened to road users today.

In a Facebook post, the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) said the flyover opened at 10am.

It forms part of the Suai interchange at KM831.5 Bintulu — Miri dual carriageway.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise caution and follow all the road safety signs put up,” said Sarawak JKR.

The Suai interchange includes the roads linking Kampung Suai No. 1 and Kampung Madinah to the Pan Borneo Highway.

The Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak is expected to be completed this year. — Borneo Post Online

