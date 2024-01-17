IPOH, Jan 17 — The High Court here today acquitted and discharged a married couple on three counts of drug trafficking.

Judge Datuk Abdul Wahab Mohamed ordered Yong Shin Haw, 48, and his wife, Felicia Diong Chew Li, 38, to be freed after finding that the defence succeeded in raising reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case.

On the first count, the couple was charged with trafficking 1,458.3 gm of methamphetamine at a house in PSRN Setia 2, Setia Residen, Kg. Selamat, Sitiawan, on February 24, 2020.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which provides the death sentence upon conviction.

For the two other charges, the couple was charged under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, with trafficking 8.41 gms of heroin, 1.48 gms of monoacetylmorphines and 42.5 gms of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) at the same place and time.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Liyana Zawani Mohd. Radz, while the couple was represented by lawyers, S. Selvam and T. Gayathrie.

However, Yong was found guilty of an offence under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for possessing 11.38 gms of methamphetamine weighing on the same date and place.

Abdul Wahab sentenced him to five years in prison, to be served from the date of his arrest, which was February 24, 2020, and three strokes of the cane. — Bernama