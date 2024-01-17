KUCHING, Jan 17 — A total of 11 houses were affected by flash floods at Kampung Simboh and Kampung Sungai Sikog in Padawan around 7pm yesterday.

The Civil Defence Force (APM) said as the floodwaters began to recede rapidly, there was no need for the affected villagers to relocate to a temporary relief centre.

In Kampung Simboh, a total of four houses were affected by a flash flood at 7pm, which began to recede within half an hour.

APM said the flood, which was up to around ankle-level, was likely caused by debris blocking the flow of a nearby river.

In Kampung Sungai Sikog, the village security and development committee (JKKK) said the water started to rise in the village around 7pm and began to recede at 10pm.

A total of seven houses in the village were inundated by the flash flood.

Elsewhere in Padawan, APM reported that the roads in Kampung Segu Bunuk and Kampung Sumur Bunuk were partially inundated by flash floods, but major roads were still passable to vehicles.

APM also conducted patrols in Kampung Tabuan Dayak, Jalan Hospital, and Jalan Padang Merdeka in Kuching last night.

It was reported that the situation in the three areas was under control with no reports of flash floods. — Borneo Post Online