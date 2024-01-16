RIYADH, Jan 16 — Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) signed a memorandum of understanding on combating corruption in Kuala Lumpur today.

Nazaha President Mazin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki signed the memorandum, which aims to boost cooperation in combating cross-border corruption, facilitating the exchange of information related to instances of corruption, and developing and strengthening institutional capacities, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Saudi ambassador to Malaysia, Musaed bin Ibrahim Al-Saleem, attended the signing ceremony. — Bernama

