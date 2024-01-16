KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two former enforcement officers of a local authority for allegedly soliciting and accepting about RM18,000 in bribes.

According to an MACC source, the first male suspect was detained at about 5.10pm yesterday around the federal capital, while the second suspect was arrested at 8.57pm the same day when he turned up to give his statements at the Kuala Lumpur MACC office.

The suspects, in their 30s, disguised themselves as officers from the Bukit Aman Intelligence Unit and allegedly solicited the money as an inducement not to take action against the victim for getting involved in a money laundering case.

“The suspects went to the victim’s office in Kuala Lumpur, claiming that there was an MACC case opened against the victim involving an offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

“The suspect went to the victim’s office again the following day and asked for a bribe of about RM18,000 as an inducement to close the investigation into the case,” said the source.

The source said that the victim handed over RM10,000 in cash to the suspects and promised to give them the remaining RM8,000 yesterday (Jan 15).

The victim lodged a report about the incident with the MACC last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur MACC director Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Husin, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

He added that the suspects would be taken to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court for a remand application. — Bernama