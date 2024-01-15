KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Several members of the Cabinet, in their respective social media posts, took the opportunity to wish ‘Happy Pongal’ to the Tamil community in Malaysia today.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, extended Happy Pongal wishes to the Tamil community and hoped that the harvest festival would bring happiness and prosperity.

“Wishing you a joyful Ponggal! May this harvest festival bring boundless happiness, prosperity and abundant health to you and your loved ones. ‘Ponggal Valthukal’,” he said.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, in his social media post, expressed hope that the Pongal festival would continue to bring prosperity, happiness and harmony to everyone.

“I would like to wish Happy Ponggal to the Tamil community in Malaysia. I also hope that all Malaysians can make this festival one of the catalysts for national unity,” he said.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad also invited the people to celebrate the Ponggal festival with a healthy spirit and a happy heart.

“Health is wealth. Happiness is the cure...Happy Ponggal Day,” he said in a Facebook post.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa hopes that the Pongal festival will bring prosperity, cheerfulness and better health to all.

“The Indian community, especially the Tamils, celebrate the Pongal festival to mark the celebration of the harvest season, and as a sign of gratitude for the abundant sustenance.

“This big day for Hindus is also a symbol and a catalyst for lifting change and creating a new shift. Anaivarukkum Iniya Ponggal Nal Valthukkal,” she said in a Facebook post.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming hopes that this year’s Pongal celebration brings prosperity, well-being, cheerfulness and health to all.

Pongal marks the beginning of the ‘Thai’ month in the Tamil calendar and is celebrated with the preparation of sweet rice for family and friends, in gratitude for the bountiful harvest. — Bernama