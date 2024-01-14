KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — The Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (Motac) said that no representative from the Perlis state government raised the issue of special allocation during the National Committee Meeting on Tourism and Culture Development held on November 14, last year.

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Perlis Tourism Exco, Wan Badariah Wan Saad, who attended the Northern Region Handicraft Festival with Motac secretary-general Datuk Roslan Abdul Rahman on September 23, 2023, also did not convey the state government’s intention to make Visit Perlis Year 2024/2025 a success.

“My media statement earlier stated that more than RM3.5 million was allocated in 2023 to boost tourism in Perlis. This proves the ministry’s equal treatment of all states and refutes their claim of sidelining the state.

“If Perlis is genuinely being sidelined, why has it been allocated funds? Motac’s commitment to promoting the country’s tourism is unwavering. There is no need for confusing statements,” he said in a statement on his Facebook account.

He was commenting on Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli’s statement that claimed not to have received any feedback regarding Motac’s allocation to upgrade the state’s tourism locations, especially in conjunction with Perlis Visit Year 2024/2025. — Bernama

