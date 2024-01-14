KUALA PILAH, Jan 14 — The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir wants the people to reject negative elements which can undermine unity and harmony, to ensure that moral and social stability, according to religious values, can be further strengthened.

Therefore, he said that the people need to make an effort to recognise and understand the customs and cultures of multiple races in Malaysia to ensure prosperity, especially in Negeri Sembilan.

“Hence, I call on all people to enhance friendship among diverse communities and get to know them through various activities, such as gotong-royong, sports and open house visits.

“It will ensure that the spirit of togetherness between us remains strong and further maintains unity and harmony,” said Tuanku Muhrizat, at the investiture ceremony of the state awards and medals in conjunction with his 76th birthday celebration at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, today.

Advertisement

Also present was Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz said that the well-being of the people is also determined by the state’s economic achievements, and at this time the growth rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDNK) and the state revenue collection has been very good.

Accordingly, to maintain that performance, Tuanku Muhriz hopes that the state government will continue planning for the Negeri Sembilan Development Plan 2021-2025, which is the government’s latest plan to address current economic issues in the state.

Advertisement

In the meantime, all parties also need to be prepared to face any changes, whether in terms of the economy or social conditions, and he believes that the people in Negeri Sembilan are resilient enough to face the challenges ahead.

“I was informed that my government has made preparations by strengthening its management, through innovation in administration and applying the latest technology, apart from planning certain programmes aimed at helping the people prepare to face uncertainty,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz also reminded public institutions to further improve the government’s delivery and management system in providing excellent services to the people.

In his royal address, Tuanku Muhriz also expressed his support for the Palestinian people’s struggle, and strongly condemned the violations of human rights committed by Israel against the Palestinians, and called on the people to give support, including contributing to the Negeri Sembilan government’s Peduli Palestine Fund.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness also congratulated all the recipients of state medals and awards, and reminded them that the honours carry certain responsibilities and reflect the dignity and honour of the Negeri Sembilan royal institution.

He added that the awards are a sign of appreciation for service and devotion, therefore, the recipients have a responsibility to safeguard this glory and recognition by upholding strict conduct to maintain their image, morals and personality.

A total of 473 individuals received honours, awards and medals from the Negeri Sembilan government, in an investiture ceremony held in conjunction with Tuanku Muhriz’s birthday celebration. The ceremony will be held in three sessions, starting today, with Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, leading the list of recipients. — Bernama