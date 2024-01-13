KUCHING, Jan 13 — The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) has announced a temporary road closure for Jalan Tan Sri Datuk Amar Wee Boon Ping here to facilitate extended road resurfacing and repair works.

The department said the work would commence on January 15 and was scheduled to end on February 9.

“There will be diversions along the road as the works are being undertaken,” it said in the notice.

For further inquiries related to the traffic flow, the public can contact the JKR Kuching Office on 082-203400 during regular office hours. — Borneo Post

