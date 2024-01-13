KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The flood situation in Johor and Pahang is gradually improving tonight as the number of evacuees dropped to 1,869 people in 19 temporary relief centres, compared to 2,237 people this evening.

According to the latest report by the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), a total of 1,150 evacuees from 329 families are sheltering in 14 centres in five districts in Johor and 719 victims from 215 families in five centres in Pahang.

In Johor, a total of 611 evacuees are at four centres in Mersing; Kota Tinggi (263 victims, five centres); Kluang (155, two centres); Segamat (89, two centres); and Batu Pahat (32, one centre).

In Pahang, 573 evacuees are at three centres in Pekan and 146 victims in two centres in Rompin.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that several rivers in Johor, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Selangor and Terengganu are at danger levels as of 8 pm.

In Johor, the affected rivers are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi, Sungai Muar in Segamat and Sungai Endau in Kluang.

Other rivers at danger levels are Sungai Pahang in Pekan, Bera and Maran and Sungai Rompin, all in Pahang; Sungai Perak in Hulu Perak (Perak); Sungai Arau in Arau (Perlis); Sungai Klang in Klang and Sungai Langat in Kuala Langat, both in Selangor; and Sungai Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu.

The report said 49 roads were closed due to floods, damaged bridges and landslides, including Jalan Petri Jaya in Kota Tinggi, Johor, Jalan Pahang Tua-Ganchong-Pulau Manis in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Bukit Besi-Dungun in Dungun Terengganu.

On the fire incidents in Sabah and Sarawak, Nadma reported that 47 victims from 12 families are still sheltering at a centre in Tawau, Sabah, while 38 victims from 12 families are housed at a centre in Kuching, Sarawak. — Bernama