KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin has served a letter of demand to Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, to issue an unconditional apology over a defamatory Facebook post accusing him (Shamsul Iskandar) of embezzling public funds.

Messrs SN Nair & Partners sent the letter on behalf of Shamsul Iskandar today.

According to lawyer Datuk SN Nair, his client demands that Badrul Hisham immediately withdraw the Facebook post and delete offensive and defamatory comments.

He said Shamsul Iskandar is also seeking a written undertaking from Badrul Hisham that he would not repeat any claims or comments similar to those in the Facebook post.

“If my client does not receive any satisfactory response within five days from the date of receipt of this letter, we are instructed to apply for an injunction order and proceed with legal action against Badrul Hisham.

“Our client also instructed us to claim damages or compensation of RM5 million from Badrul Hisham for the severe damage to his reputation,” said the lawyer.

The letter alleges that on January 5, Badrul Hisham posted or caused the publication of a post on his Facebook account under the “CheGuBard” username, which received 803 reactions, 146 comments and 274 shares as of the date of the letter.

Nair said the post contained defamatory statements, including allegations that Shamsul Iskandar had abused his power as the senior political secretary to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, engaged in embezzlement of public funds and portrayed him as dishonest and untrustworthy.

“The statements also imply that our client is corrupt and has committed crimes, is cunning and uses dirty tactics, manipulative and greedy,” Nair said.

According to Nair, the defamatory statements are untrue, malicious, and distorted facts that indicate moral and legal impropriety on his client’s part.

They are essentially done to gain cheap publicity for personal benefit and are politically charged, he said. — Bernama