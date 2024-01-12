KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 — The People’s Progressive Party (MyPPP) said today that its vision and mission remain the same, despite being recently reinstated by the Registrar of Societies following a power struggle.

Its acting president Datuk Loga Bala Mohan said the party is committed to championing just and fair education for children towards the betterment of the country.

“We believe that the country needs to have a clear policy change, we will try to speak to the government to relook and develop a new education system that is fair and just for the children.

“That is the direction that we are going,” he said during the party’s 2024 membership drive programme here.

He further said the party would also like to champion the public healthcare system in the country as well as affordable housing.

However, the educational system for the children remains at the top.

“Once we get the education aspect in place, I believe other fundamental aspects will be secured,” he said.

Over 12 new members have presented their membership forms to join the party today.

MyPPP was founded in 1953 by the late Dr Seenivasagam, a prominent Ipoh-based lawyer, and his brother Datuk SP Seenivasagam after they broke away from the then Labour Party.

Formerly part of Barisan Nasional, it was de-registered in 2019 amid a dispute between its leaders, the late Maglin Dennis D’Cruz and Tan Sri M. Kayveas.