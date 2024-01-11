KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 11 — The number of flood victims in Johor and Pahang has dropped to 5,802 as of 8pm tonight compared to 8,180 at noon today.

According to the latest report from the National Disaster Control Centre, National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), 5,022 victims are sheltering at 36 temporary relief centres (PPS) in Johor and 780 victims are at nine PPS in Pahang.

In Johor, the number of victims in three districts has dropped, namely Johor Baru with 338 individuals at three PPS; Kluang (350 people, three PPS) and Kota Tinggi (4,135 people, 24 PPS), while in Pontian and Segamat the numbers remain unchanged at 17 people at one PPS and 95 individuals at three PPS respectively. The number of victims in Batu Pahat has increased to 87 at two PPS.

In Pahang, the number of victims in two districts has dropped, with Pekan having 564 people at three PPS and Rompin (191 people, five PPS), while the number of evacuees in Maran remains unchanged at 25 people at one PPS.

The report said the number of fire victims in Sarawak is unchanged, with 38 individuals at one PPS in Kuching.

Meanwhile, observations at the Irrigation and Drainage Department Telemetry Station show that Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Endau in Kluang, both in Johor, are still at danger levels.

Sungai Pahang in Maran, Pekan and Bera as well as Sungai Rompin in Rompin, Pahang; Sungai Kelantan in Kota Baru, Kelantan; Sungai Arau in Arau, Perlis; and Sungai Klang in Klang, Selangor are also at danger levels.

The report said 52 roads were closed due to floods as well as damaged and collapsed bridges, including Jalan Pahang Tua-Ganchong-Pulau Manis, Pekan in Pahang and Jalan Johor Baru-Endau, Kota Tinggi in Johor. — Bernama