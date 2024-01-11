PEKAN, Jan 11 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed the government to expedite the implementation of the flood mitigation projects planned in Pahang and not to politicise these efforts.

“I hope the government can expedite the flood mitigation projects which had been planned by the local authorities in the state, and I also hope there will be no politics involved in this matter. It is best to take it seriously and urgently build the flood mitigation structures across Pahang.”

His Majesty said this when visiting the flood victims at the temporary relief centre at Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Chini 1 here today. Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah was in attendance.

Also present were Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, State Public Works Department director Datuk Hafizah Zakaria, Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman and Pekan District Officer Datuk Zaliza Zulkipli.

In his royal address at the centre, Al-Sultan Abdullah also reiterated that prompt implementation of those projects should be taken seriously by the responsible parties for the sake of the people's well-being.

At the same time, Al-Sultan Abdullah also reminded that cleanliness in temporary relief centres for flood victims should always be maintained, especially the toilets for the comfort of the evacuees.

“Covid-19 still exists, I don't want there to be other diseases we have to deal with after the flood. Don't take cleanliness issues lightly, always take care of cleanliness,” said His Majesty.

The King also expressed his sympathy to the flood victims and hoped they could return to their respective homes as soon as possible.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also presented donations to the flood victims, including the family of plantation worker Muhammad Adhwa Haslan who drowned after riding through floodwaters in Ladang Sungai Bebar Utara Nenasi, last Monday.

As at noon today, the State Disaster Management Committee secretariat recorded 1,195 flood evacuees still housed at 17 relief centres. Of the total, 975 were in Pekan. ― Bernama