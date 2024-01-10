PUTRAJAYA, Jan 10 — The Court of Appeal today unanimously decided to quash the unilateral conversion of three Hindu children to Islam by their Muslim convert father, and ruled in their Hindu mother Loh Siew Hong’s favour as it applied the Federal Court’s decision in M. Indira Gandhi’s case.

Court of Appeal judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, who chaired the three-judge panel, also said a Perlis state law which allows conversion of children to Islam with just one parent’s consent is unconstitutional.

Other judges on the panel are Datuk Hashim Hamzah and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli.

