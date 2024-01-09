KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states until 10 pm today.

It said in a statement that the areas affected included the whole of Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya as well as Kuching and Bau in Sarawak.

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are also expected to occur in Kedah (Baling, Kulim, Bandar Baharu); Penang (Seberang Perai Selatan); Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang, Muallim); and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong).

Meanwhile, the Works Ministry posted on Facebook that 52 disaster locations were detected, as of 6pm, involving 22 federal roads and 30 state roads.

Advertisement

Of the total, the disasters recorded involved floods in 30 locations, landslides (14 locations); road collapse (three), bridges destroyed or collapsed (four) and one sinkhole.

The states affected by the disasters were Pahang (five districts); Johor and Perak (three districts each); Kelantan and Kedah (two districts each); and Terengganu and Selangor (one district each). — Bernama

Advertisement