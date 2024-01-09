KUCHING, Jan 9 — Continuous rain is expected in the eastern regions of Sabah and Sarawak on Thursday and Friday due to increased humidity brought by easterly winds in the area.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah, said that based on weather model analyses, this situation could lead to heightened humidity, potentially resulting in continuous rainfall in the affected areas.

“MetMalaysia has also updated the Continuous Rain Warning for Sarawak on the same day,” he said in a statement issued on the agency’s Facebook page today.

Muhammad added that the public is advised to constantly refer to the website www.met.gov.my and MetMalaysia’s official social media for the latest and accurate information. They are also encouraged to download the myCuaca application for real-time updates. — Bernama

Advertisement