KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 8 — Continuous rain, at an alert level, is expected to occur in Rompin, Pahang, starting today until tomorrow (January 9), warned the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The department also issued a warning of continuous rain, at an alert level, which is predicted to occur until tomorrow, involving Pekan, Pahang and several areas in Johor (Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Baru).

Similar weather conditions are also expected to occur from January 11 to 12 in Sarawak, involving Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei (Sarikei) and Mukah.

At the same time, the National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) issued a disaster preparedness notice, requesting that the state and district disaster management committees (JPBN and JPBD) be activated and increase the level of preparedness to deal with impending disasters, especially in high-risk areas.

JPBN and JPBD also needs to ensure that each temporary evacuation centre (PPS) is equipped with basic requirements, and that the Control Posts on Scene (PKTK) have all sufficient operational assets and are good and ready to be used. — Bernama

