KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 ― Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed his condolences to the family of former national polo player Nordin Majid who died last Sunday (January 7).

Nordin, 73, died at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital, Kuantan, due to bacterial infection.

Through a post on Istana Negara's Instagram, His Majesty expressed his sadness at Nordin’s passing and expressed the hope that his family would be patient and persevere in facing this sad and bitter situation.

“His Majesty prays that his soul be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the believers and the righteous.

“His Majesty greatly appreciates his contribution to the country and describes his passing as a great loss to the country's polo sport,” according to the post.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Nordin were teammates in the national polo team which won the gold medal at the 1983 SEA Games in Singapore. ― Bernama

