IPOH, Jan 7 — Seafood outlets in Teluk Nipah, Pulau Pangkor that allegedly sold overpriced products were raided by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN).

Its Perak director Datuk Kamalludin Ismail said the raid was part of a two-day operation beginning yesterday and was based on a viral post on TikTok and Facebook on Friday.

Inspections of outlets around Teluk Nipah, especially the outlet highlighted in the viral post, revealed that there were no price tags displayed for raw seafood ingredients as well as not using scales in the sale of products.

“The outlets only placed price tags when inspections by uniformed officers were conducted. Checks and comparisons of prices at the outlet receiving complaints revealed that prices were indeed higher compared to other outlets around the area,” he said in a statement today.

Consequently, action was taken against the outlet for suspected violation of Section 140(3)(a)(b) of the Consumer Protection Act 1999 for failing to display business details, including the name and address of the business, as well as the date of purchase in issued receipts.

“The outlet was also served with a notice to confirm product information and a written notice under Section 21 of the Price Control Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (PCAP) and the business must submit product information to the Perak KPDN within five working days,” he said, adding that investigations will also be carried out under the PCAP. — Bernama

