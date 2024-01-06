Advertisement

JOHOR BARU, Jan 6 — The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has decreed that he will not grant any audience starting today until his inauguration as Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31.

His Majesty said, however, there will be an exception for previously scheduled events and the weekly audiences with the Johor Menteri Besar as well as the state government.

“From today onwards, until I take my oath as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, I will not be accepting any more requests for an audience with me.

“During this time, I wish to spend quality time with my family before undertaking this enormous responsibility and trust,” His Majesty said to the Royal Press Office, published on his official Facebook page today.

Sultan Ibrahim is set to begin his reign as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a five-year term, effective January 31 this year. — Bernama

