KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The flood situation in Johor has improved, with the number of flood victims at 12 temporary relief centres dropping to 1,153 this evening compared to 1,428 earlier.

According to the report by National Disaster Command Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), eight relief centres in Kota Tinggi are currently housing 761 victims, 265 victims in two Mersing relief centres, 43 victims in one relief centre in Johor Bharu and 84 victims in a relief centre in Kluang.

Meanwhile, the number of people placed at a relief centre in Kuching following a fire incident involving nine houses in Kampung Bintawa Hilir, Petra Jaya this morning remains at 38.

Meanwhile, the water level at three rivers is at the danger level, namely Sungai Endau in Kluang (14.85 m), Sungai Kedah Kota Setar in Kedah (1.71m) and Sungai Arau in Perlis (23.73m).

According to Nadma, 21 roads are closed to traffic, including Jalan Durian Mentangau in Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Pekan-Nenasi-Rompin in Pekan, Pahang and Jalan Padang Tembak in Kluang, Johor. — Bernama

