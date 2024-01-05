KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 ― The number of flood victims in Johor has increased to 1,481 people at 13 relief centres as of 6am today, compared to 1,024 people last night.

According to the latest report issued by the National Disaster Management Agency’s National Disaster Command Centre, four relief centres in Johor Baru are accommodating 420 victims, six in Kota Tinggi (720 victims), two in Mersing (271 victims) and one in Kluang (70 victims).

It also said that four rivers were at the danger level, namely Sungai Tenglu Besar Mersing, Johor at 2.12 metres (m) with a decreasing trend, Sungai Endau Kluang, Johor (14.74m with an increasing trend), Sungai Perak Hulu Perak, Perak (112.04m with a decreasing trend) and Sungai Arau, Arau, Perlis (24.15m with an increasing trend) this morning.

Meanwhile, 23 roads were closed due to flooding, damaged bridges or landslide incidents.

Among the roads affected were Jalan Durian Mentangau, Dungun, Terengganu; Jalan Raya Timur Barat (JRTB) Kupang-Gerik-Jeli, Hulu Perak, Perak; Jalan Kota Tinggi-Kluang, Johor; Jalan Bukit Jugra, Kuala Langat, Selangor and Jalan Temerloh-Jerantut, Temerloh, Pahang. ― Bernama

