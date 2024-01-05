GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — Gerakan wants Penang schools to defer classes during the four-day scheduled water supply disruption next week.

The state Opposition party vice-president Datuk Baljit Singh said the school session from January 10 to 14 should be postponed as water is a basic need and the disruption will affect a large part of Penang.

“This is to avoid students facing difficulties during the water supply disruption.

“Additionally, schools should at least cancel all physical education, sports and extracurricular activities during that period,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said the government and Opposition should work together during that period to assist those affected by the scheduled water supply disruption.

“Old pipes should be replaced as soon as possible so that there will not be any unexpected water supply disruption in future,” he said.

He said the people hoped that the state government and the Opposition will be able to resolve the people’s issues without giving excuses and playing politics to avoid responsibility.

Advertisement

State executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari said the Penang Education Department has already given local schools the discretion to postpone the school session next week.

“It is up to the individual school to arrange,” he told reporters after attending an event at Jen Hotel here this morning.

He said the Penang Water Supply Corporation will send water tankers to schools that requested for water supply next week when their water run low.

The scheduled water supply disruption next week will affect about 590,000 consumers in Penang.

Water supply is expected to resume within 48 hours in areas closest to the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant while other areas may get supply resumption within 72 hours and end of the line areas in 96 hours.

The areas affected by the water supply disruption included a majority of Seberang Perai while on the island, the areas affected are Pulau Tikus, George Town, Jelutong, Gelugor, Bukit Jambul, Relau, Bayan Lepas, Bayan Baru, Batu Maung, Teluk Kumbar and Balik Pulau.

Air Itam, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang were not affected as these areas get water supply from the Air Itam Dam and Teluk Bahang Dam.