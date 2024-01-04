GUA MUSANG, Jan 4 — An integrated road linking 56 villages of the Orang Asli community in Kelantan will be completed within three years, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said the construction of the road which started this year in the Kuala Betis Regrouping Plan (RPS) will also be accessible to all Orang Asli communities including the most remote settlement of Pos Gob.

“For this new project, the tender process has been completed and we are waiting for the handover of the site.

“Indirectly, this project will improve facilities, in addition to improving the existing roads in this area,” she said after officiating at an operation to deliver food supplies to the Orang Asli village near Kampung Jader in Pos Simpor here today.

She hopes that this integrated road project can be implemented without any interruption throughout the construction and be finished according to schedule.

“We need the cooperation of the implementers, contractors and the Orang Asli community themselves in ensuring that any issues or problems that arise during the construction of the road can be resolved,” she said.

Previously, the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KKDW) approved an allocation of RM200 million for a project to improve roads in several Orang Asli villages in Kelantan.

The road upgrade project involves the areas of Kuala Betis-Pos Balar and Pos Belatim-Kuala Betis-Pos Bihai in Gua Musang.

Meanwhile, in other developments, Rubiah said her ministry has also held a discussion with Kelantan and Terengganu JAKOA director Zarina Razlan regarding the Orang Asli community roads that were affected by last week’s floods for further action. — Bernama