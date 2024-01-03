PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said his ministry is ready to cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and its investigation into past government expenditure of RM700 million on promotion and publicity.

However, he said he had yet to receive any information from the MACC so far.

“So far, there is no information on the matter yet.

“If it deems it necessary, the MACC has the right to conduct an investigation that includes this ministry,” he told reporters during a press conference here, today.

Advertisement

Yesterday, it was reported that the MACC has initiated investigations into allegations of a RM700 million expenditure for promotional and publicity initiatives aimed at showcasing the government’s achievements during the administrations of the two preceding prime ministers from 2020 to 2022.

According to a reliable source, the MACC conducted investigations at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) to gather information and documents related to the claims.

The source further mentioned that the investigations were prompted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s response to a question from Batu MP P. Prabakaran who sought an explanation regarding the government’s spending on promotional activities from 2020.

Advertisement