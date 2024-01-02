KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — The Central Database Hub (Padu) is a game changer for data management in Malaysia, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He noted that if an individual wanted to deal with three public sector institutions, they might end up having to fill up many different documents with tens of supporting documents with nearly similar information.

“But now, with Padu, all data is under one roof, the public no longer needs to fill in data repeatedly,” he posted on Facebook, adding that currently there were 455 public sector institutions in the country, including 70 ministries, departments and agencies, 13 state governments, 83 federal statutory bodies, 134 state statutory bodies and 155 local authorities.

PADU - "Game Changer" buat pengurusan data di Malaysia!Kita ada 455 institusi sektor awam di Malaysia:70 Kementerian/Jabatan/Agensi13 Kerajaan Negeri83 Badan Berkanun Persekutuan134 Badan Berkanun Negeri155 Pihak Berkuasa Tempatan pic.twitter.com/GCFzBCgYge Advertisement — Fahmi Fadzil (@fahmi_fadzil) January 2, 2024

He also shared his willingness to sign up for Padu and urged the public to do the same at the following link, https://www.padu.gov.my/.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had stated during Padu’s launch at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre earlier today that the system was introduced in line with the national digital transformation approach, and assured that every government facility would be enjoyed by qualified beneficiaries.

Padu is the national integrated socio-economic database that combines data from government departments and agencies. Containing the profiles of individuals and households from Malaysian nationals and permanent residents, it will provide a fair picture on the socioeconomic position of every household in Malaysia.

Registration is opened to the public from today until March 31, and users can update and confirm 39 personal details, including identification numbers, number of household members and their addresses. — Bernama