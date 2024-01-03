PUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today said there is no reason to suspend user registrations for the Central Database Hub, known as Padu, as the current system is operating efficiently.

He said the problems that emerged were swiftly addressed, and the government is focused on prioritising a safe and glitch-free user experience to prevent any disruptions.

“There will be no such decision by the Cabinet. We find that the system is operating smoothly, and the issues raised have been successfully addressed within a short period of time.

“The government continues to prioritise safety monitoring, to ensure that no disruptions occur,” he told reporters during a press conference here, today.

Fahmi was responding to a statement by former deputy investment, trade and industry minister Ong Kian Ming today, who called on the government to halt user registrations for Padu until security concerns are adequately addressed.

Due to that, he said Cabinet ministers have announced that they will not be making any decisions on the matter, as they find the current system is functioning smoothly.

Fahmi then went on to say that the Ministry of Economy has played a crucial role in handling and emphasising this issue, demonstrating the government’s commitment to ensuring efficient systems.

“I believe that this matter has been emphasised by the minister of economy,” he briefly said.