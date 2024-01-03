KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar paid a courtesy call to Uganda’s Speaker of Parliament, Anita Annet Among, today on the sidelines of the 27th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of The Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Kampala, Uganda, which is being held until January 6.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Senate President today, their discussions included mutual matters of concern such as climate change, gender, the involvement of women in politics, the gap in development and inclusivity.

“Both parties also discussed possible cooperation between the parliaments of Malaysia and Uganda in becoming mediators to explore potential business, trade, and innovation for both countries,” said the statement.

It said this is Wan Junaidi’s first courtesy call to Anita since assuming the post of Senate president last year.

Senate Secretary Muhd Sujairi Abdullah was also present at the courtesy call.

The conference aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and international cooperation among the participating countries and highlight the importance of the Commonwealth as a platform to foster understanding and cooperation among member countries.

Further information on the conference may be obtained at https://www.cspoc.org/. — Bernama

